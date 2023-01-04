The name Dick Fosbury brings memories of the iconic Fosbury Flop and his 1968 Gold Medal in the Mexico Olympics when he changed the high jump forever. However, his role in championing more affordable housing in Blaine County makes him a local housing champion.
There are so many ways he has spurred affordable housing serving as chairman of the Blaine County Commissioners. Under his leadership, Blaine County committed most of its $4 million in federal rescue funds to meet the housing crisis. Rather than using the money for more county staff or local roads, the dedication of grants for affordable housing served as a big boost to local efforts. The county dollars helped 1) ARCH to plan 11 new, 3 bedroom, 2-bath permanently affordable workforce homes; 2) the BCHA to expand the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum from six rooms to 14 rooms for transitional housing; 3) the North Blaine County Fire District to build infrastructure for eight new units of first responder housing at the Greenhorn Fire Station; and 4) the Blaine County Charitable Trust to address some of the emergency housing needs for local families.
In a state where local governments don’t have many affordable housing tools to use, Fosbury found ways to make a difference. Fosbury initiated and championed a new mobile home park zoning district and in 2023 there will be up to 44 new mobile home sites near the hospital. He led the adoption of a new Tiny Home on Wheels ordinance that makes this particular housing choice more available to local workers.
