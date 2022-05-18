It’s pretty simple: If the Republicans take control of Congress this fall, you can say goodbye to democracy. Rep. McCarthy and sycophants from the previous administration have brought us one step closer to tyranny. Those Republicans in Congress who continue to spread the "Big Lie," are traitors to the Constitution, and your vote. The ongoing invasion in Ukraine by Putin should make all of us consider who, and what, is invading our democracy in America.
Marc Longley
Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In