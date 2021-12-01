Mortality reports show quite clearly that nearly a third of Idaho’s wolves have been killed so far this year. As of Nov. 15, 347 wolves have been killed. 166 were classified “general hunt,” 132 died a cruel death in traps, 21 for “predator control,” 26 by USDA Wildlife Services, one was roadkill and one “natural causes." I have a really hard time understanding how hunting from machines can be considered in anyway sportsman-like or fair chase. Animals have no chance at all to escape from that kind of “hunt.” Some of them were killed from the air, when they were sitting ducks.
The “hunters” and trappers that killed them were “reimbursed” by the Foundation for Wildlife Management with a bounty of $1000 - $2500 per dead wolf. The Foundation received funds provided by the Wolf Control Board and by a Challenge grant from Idaho Department of Fish and Game for a total of $108,750. F4WM disburses “reimbursement” to its members for each killed wolf. The pelts are then sold on the fur market.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game has sold its soul to the Foundation for Wildlife Management, the livestock industry and trophy hunting groups with the blessing of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. We need answers to a number of questions and I hope you will join me in asking them.
Christine Gertschen, Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In