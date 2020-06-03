The May 20 issue of the Mountain Express contained an advertisement from Kiki Tidwell, an independent candidate seeking election to the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners in November. While Ms. Tidwell is not challenging pubic access and parking, she argues that the expenditures for legal and other services to preserve access and trailhead parking in Flying Heart are unjustified. In her view, less expensive and better results could be obtained through “reasonable negotiations.” On behalf of the board of the Hemingway Trout Unlimited chapter, we strongly disagree.
The right to public access and related parking were preserved more than 40 years ago when the county approved the Flying Heart Ranch subdivision conditioned on, among other things, these easements. Suddenly last year, the Flying Heart HOA unilaterally erected “no parking” signs along Aspen Lakes Drive and at the two parking areas at the heads of the two river access easements. Violators’ vehicles would be towed. The chapter opposed the actions of the HOA and encouraged the county commissioners to fight to protect public access by enforcing the easements and the included public parking rights.
Initially, the commissioners advised the HOA that the river access easements included parking rights and asked that the signs be removed. The HOA ignored the commissioners’ request and refused to engage in “reasonable negotiations.” When the HOA refused to negotiate, the commissioners sought to enforce the right to public access parking through litigation. The chapter supported the board’s decision to litigate because we feared a weak county response or apparent toleration of the HOA’s unlawful encroachment would have far-reaching, long-term consequences. If others perceived they, too, could break the law of public access with impunity, other public easements throughout the valley would be put at risk.
We believe the commissioners were right to adopt these easements decades ago. The board is right today to take all necessary steps to protect these rights.
There are times when the commissioners need to defend the rights of the public when private parties seek to infringe on those rights. There are times when defense of these rights requires the expenditure of public funds. This is one of them. We strongly support the commissioners’ actions here.
Alan Richardson, President, Hemingway chapter Trout Unlimited
Win or lose the lawsuit and the access will stay open. The only issue is where the parking will be. The parking isn't drawn on the plat map. How much should the county pay for a parking lot to be put on the plat map ? Is it even being offered by Flying Heart ?
flying heartresidents have to be stopped--at any cost. if kiki is aligned with them then i won't vote for her.party affiliation has nothing to do with anything here,flying heart owners are whats wrong with our valley.
Actually Alan and I agree that public access should be maintained. I am against the County paying $252,000 for outside attorneys beyond the County's existing $1,200,000 legal budget. I think this issue is indicative of the County Commissioners' current stance against homeowners; they don't want to talk to homeowners at all, much less craft a solution that works with the people who will be living with it in their neighborhood. The question that I asked when I first became aware of this issue in Flying Heart was what had happened to cause this situation after decades of the neighborhood co-existing with this public access? It is my understanding that trespassing, urination and defecation on private property, trash, and offensive gestures to homeowners had become an issue, but I have not verified these stories. Alan believes that someone wanted a private stretch of the river to themselves. What I do believe is that County government has escalated this issue into polarized stances and now legal battles. I do not see neighbors as the enemy from the get-go like the County has in several situations now. I am also fiscally conservative and would not be depleting the County's reserve funds at this time. I resigned from the Republican party because of their passing of the 2017 tax bill which added trillions to our national debt.
Ms. Tidwell was a Republican and turned Independent to appeal to the liberal nature of the county. Her proposal is classic Republican, tie it up in court and maybe it will go away. And it's no suprise that the wealthy land owners renege on a contact and use Tidwell to achieve their goals. Just like the Republicans in the White House they say FY and tie the issue up in court. Elect Tidwell and more people will try and restrict access for which they've signed contacts not to do.
Do not vote for Kiki Tidwell! She is against public access, against affordable public housing ...She cares about protecting the wealthy (herself) in our community and doesnt care about the working class in Blaine County at all. She is a selfish snob!
