It is a fundamental responsibility of the president to defend free and fair elections in this country. It really doesn’t get any more basic than that. The president boasts of being able to get things done better and faster than anyone else, and yet, three months out from the election he is proclaiming that the election will not be legitimate. How can that be? I wonder why he doesn’t make every effort to ensure that it is going to be legitimate.
He is telling us his presidency is a failure because he cannot defend our democracy at the most basic level. It is either that or he wants the election to be perceived that way in case he loses. We must have a president who defends our democracy or we lose our democracy.
Daralene Finnell
Hailey
