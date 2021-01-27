I was an elementary music teacher for 32 years, all but two of those years in Idaho. I am privileged to call Diana Lachiondo and Muffy Davis former students. I taught Muffy in Ketchum, and later, Diana in Boise. Even though my influence on their lives is most likely minimal, those two women have impacted my life in a huge way.
As children they were dynamic, smart, motivated girls, and as adults, they have grown into strong women who give back to their communities. They have selflessly committed their time and energy to the betterment of Idaho.
I am flabbergasted at the treatment they have received in recent months. First Diana, a Central District Health board member, with the obnoxious anti-mask protesters outside her home, and now, Muffy being told she must show up in person for legislative sessions, where the majority of Republicans refuse to wear masks.
I hardly recognize my state anymore. I am disgusted and furious, but mostly I am saddened to the soul for the heartlessness being paraded about as competent governing by our elected officials. We live in challenging times and Idahoans deserve thoughtful, educated men and women guiding our state. My hope is that voters will remember these current anti-mask lawmakers as the egotistical, insensitive politicians they are, and consider next time they go to the polls that there are more than 1,500 Idahoans who have died due to COVID.
To Muffy and Diana: Thank you for your courage and sacrifice in taking on challenges you have had to face in striving to actuate reasonable policies beneficial to all Idahoans. Your dedication is a light that outshines the small-minded people you have had to deal with, and in Muffy’s case, must work alongside, in the Legislature.
You, ladies, are the life blood that flows through Idaho.
Marguerite Lawrence
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In