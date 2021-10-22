I offer my enthusiastic endorsement of Dan Turner for Blaine County School District Board, Zone 4. As a strong proponent of public education, I listen carefully to what community members say about their children and grandchildren’s experience in our public schools. Most of what I hear is positive and encouraging, and sometimes there are opportunities for improvement. Dan is committed to our students, teachers, staff and our community.
Dan brings many talents to his current role as a school board member. His communication and listening skills are a valuable asset—whether it is in school board meetings, interactions with the administration or conversations with his constituents. Dan is a problem solver who is ready to roll up his sleeves to tackle the big issues that our school district and community face.
Dan has a clear and consistent vision of public education and what he aspires it to be—an equal playing field for all. He is a leader in our community and has dedicated his time and talents to local nonprofits and our current school board. Our community is a better place because of Dan. Please join me in voting for Dan on Nov. 2.
Robin Leavitt, Ketchum
