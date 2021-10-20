Public education is one of the most important aspects of a healthy country. Blaine County schools have been excellent for many years. In the last number of years our school district has had too many ups and downs. It’s not all been good. That’s in the past.
The school board is what drives a strong Blaine County public education system. Good trustees are essential for public confidence & maintaining & improving public education.
Dan Turner is running for Zone 4 School Board trustee. If you live on the west side of highway 75 please vote for Dan. I’ve known Dan for many years, and we are incredibly lucky to have Dan continue to step up to help our community. Being a public servant is not an easy job in today’s divisive environment. Can you imagine how much work and effort it takes to serve the public in a fair and smart way?
Dan believes in public education, Dan cares about kids, our community and attracting excellent teachers. Dan is smart. Dan understands finances and the value of tax money not being wasted by mistakes. Thanks, Dan, for all you have done, and I sure encourage our great community to vote for Dan Turner Zone 4 School Board.
Tom Pomeroy, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In