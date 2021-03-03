My wife and I have lived in Croy Canyon for 20 years. Building our house was a complicated, expensive and time-consuming process to satisfy Blaine County, Idaho Fish and Game and the various county hillside ordinances. We gladly complied with all the regulations, because we respected the environment and the wildlife. It appears those restrictions and ordinances are now being ignored.
According to The Nature Conservancy, “Our wildlife are searching for survival.” We can’t take away wetland habitats, home to upland birds (sage and ruffed grouse) and migratory birds. We can’t surrender water access for grazing deer, elk, moose and small animals like mink, beaver, muskrats and weasels who live there.
In addition, danger of wildfires increases dramatically when you introduce a campground with 33 sites with multiple vehicles, kids and dogs. Consider the issue of pollution: 1) wastewater and sewage dumping, 2) animal feces, 3) chemicals entering Croy Creek from people and campers, 4) trash and 5) noise and traffic from dozens of cars and campers using the small country road into Croy Canyon.
Recently, The Pioneer Alliance set a goal of protecting 110,000 acres of private and public lands from the mountains north of Ketchum to Craters of the Moon, the idea being to enhance wildlife migration and improving the health of existing habitat—not destroying it with a large campground in the middle of the wetlands.
Incidentally, there are already three large campgrounds in the south county: Hayspur Hatchery, The Willows near Silver Creek and Stanton Crossing. (I fish there all summer and none of these is ever close to being full.)
Remember: Thoughtful conservation protects critical wildlife, land and fish habitats, it doesn’t destroy it.
Dave and Susan Hummon
Hailey
I expect the Draper Wood River Preserve to remain campground free, per WRLT representation and enforcement.
A better location would be on 5-10 acres of the south end of Peregrine Ranch---get Harry to donate the property.
That’ll create a lot of NIMBY noise.
Hayspur, Willows and Stanton are 20 miles south...you’re kidding, right?
