It is despicable that the coronavirus outbreak is being weaponized and politicalized against President Trump. Trump responded quickly to stop people from China and other countries from coming into the U.S. The corona outbreak began at Wuhan, China. Trump loves America and is not a globalist. He is hated by China, Democrats, globalists, most mainstream media, never Trumpers and establishment deep state people.
The virus is not a mass killer, but is much like influenza, which also kills people with respiratory and weak immune system problems. The average age of death is 80. Corona does not seriously affect children and young people. On the other hand, influenza kills on the average 30,000 people per year or 2,500 per month. It does seriously affect children.
Corona is being used to cause unrealistic fear and panic with the assistance of the mainstream media. Also, they are trying to destroy the U.S. economy.
Why are so many people supporting socialist Bernie Sanders and other Democrat candidates? It is because our education system, including Common Core, teaches socialist propaganda. The false philosophies of Dewey, Marx, Darwin, Freud and Keynes are largely taught in schools.
Socialism destroys a country by distributing and controlling our wealth and stealing private property and killing those opposed. Castro, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and Mao have killed millions after the people were disarmed.
Daily, we see Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan), being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Hillary Clinton wrote her thesis on Alinsky. Obama quoted him often. Alinsky’s main rules are: polarization to divide people; demonization of those opposed to the socialist agenda and; deception by fake news and lies. The end justifies the means!
We must stop teaching socialism to our students and return to our Judeo-Christian, constitutional republic heritage to preserve individual liberty and freedom.
Adrian Arp, Filer, Idaho
Congratulations Adrian! Based upon the comments posted so far you've obviously struck a nerve here. I love the sound of triggered Trump haters. Yummy!
With respect to the Coronavirus panic, see Saul Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals #9:
“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”
This guy definitely needs a lobotomy before he shoots up a pizza business or fires his gun in the air at those chem trails.
Got tired of trying to read and process this garbage.........doesn't deserve a response or the space to print it!
Trump does not share most of the blame. That should instead go to those who voted him in. Trumps dismantled much of our ability to respond to pandemics in his efforts to remove an imaginary "deep state". and here we have another Trump supporter trying to create yet more division in our country. Division is not what we need now. We need a strong federal government response, strong state and local response and unified social communities. Everything you rant against.
Lol! Talk about TDS! If it weren't for Trump's complete ineptitude, COVID-19 would have NEVER seen Blaine County! He's the biggest f*cking loser of ALL TIME. Gag!
Alinsky’s main rules are: polarization to divide people; demonization of those opposed to the socialist agenda and; deception by fake news and lies. The end justifies the means!
HaHa! SOUNDS EXACTLY LIKE TRUMP!!!
What is it with Republicans and their inferiority complex. At every turn they think the rest of America hates them and is out to get them. "Corona is being used to cause unrealistic fear and panic with the assistance of the mainstream media. Also, they are trying to destroy the U.S. economy." Their just plane stupid and a threat to public health.
Wow, you packed a lot into this opinion piece, all of it designed to promote discord. Thankfully, you are not a legislator and so this vitriol can not be enshrined in law. No one knows how much Covid-19 will impact our country or our world in the long term. But we are all in this together. I am my brothers keeper. Thank the public health workers who are on the front lines, thank the truck drivers and grocery store workers keeping us fed, and thank the government for the big stimulus program coming to workers in need.
Pure BS
