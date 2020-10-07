The count of “new” COVID-19 cases in Blaine County is apparently limited to full-time residents who test positive.
With the number of part-time visitors and second-home owners coming to stay longer, swelling every day, and some of whom will unknowingly come sick, or later test positive for COVID-19 after coming to Blaine County, but apparently not be counted in Blaine County, how can the county make a realistic assessment of the current risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community?
Tourism is essential to a large number of Blaine County businesses, but how can we have any sense of disease transmission inside Blaine County if “temporary” residents are not counted?
If some system to do this is already being used by the county commissioners, or the county health services, why has the public not been informed about it?
Eric Bartko, Ketchum
(1) comment
welcome to the party eric, the numbers have been wrong since they started publishing numbers.
based on the councilwomans comment here on how this paper misquouted her i would say if this paper was a mamgazine it would be sitting next to "people" in the checkout isle. LMAO
