As a Ketchum voter, there is no one I’m more excited to vote for this November than Courtney Hamilton for Ketchum City Council. Courtney is dedicated, thoughtful, and kind—all qualities that make for a superb city council member. She brings to the table considerable civic experience, a proven track record on city council, and a crucial voice for the younger population of Ketchum in elected government. Heading into this year’s election, she is endorsed by both the Professional Firefighters of Idaho and Conservation Voters for Idaho.
In her first term on the City Council, Courtney demonstrated without a doubt that she is the right person for the job. To that point, she helped secure $12 million in grant funding for local housing, worked to make the new fire station a reality, championed water conservation initiatives, and supported community health orders when we needed them the most.
It’s clear that the number one issue going into this year’s local elections is housing. When Courtney says she cares about community housing and wants to effect real change, I can tell you she means it. Courtney is the kind of person who will take the time to actually sit down with you and listen to not only your concerns about housing, but your ideas as well. While there’s no silver bullet to solve the housing crisis in this valley, we certainly need elected officials like Courtney who have their finger on the pulse of the issue.
Keep Ketchum’s best interests at heart and join me in voting for Courtney this November.
Josh Johnson, Ketchum
I think Courtney has a future. However, I would encourage her (if she gets re-elected) to gain a better understanding of the impact from development and be independent from what the mayor wants. In other words, do what council members are supposed to do
