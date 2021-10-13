We’ll keep this short and sweet, just like Courtney. We are going to vote for Courtney Hamilton for Ketchum City Council, and we urge you to also.
Courtney was born and raised in our valley, she knows and loves this valley and its people. She is motivated to help maintain the small-town charm of Ketchum that brought us and keeps us all here. At the same time, Courtney understands growth and changes will arrive. Over the past four years as a City Council member, she has worked to mitigate the impacts of such so that our community can thrive both now and for the next generation(s).
Vote for Courtney so she can continue to advocate for our town, its people and you.
Becky Klassen and Buck Drew, Ketchum
