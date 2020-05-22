“Commissioner Dick Fosbury said the decision to suspend the program was not widely publicized because the commissioners wanted the pubic to maintain recycling habits.” (“County restarts recycling,” published May 14.)
As a member of a maintenance staff that serves multiple units I would have appreciated knowing that all the recycling my coworkers and I were sorting for others, placing ourselves at risk, was utterly unnecessary.
Henno Heitur, Haile
