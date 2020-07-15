Thank you for the excellent editorial on July 8 (“Add a column”) on the need to know the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Blaine County. It was a shock to me to learn recently that public statistics only count people whose primary residence is in Blaine County.
It is impossible to make informed decisions on community health without also knowing the extent to which our part-time population has been infected. I hope our elected officials and medical community will join the Idaho Mountain Express in pushing for the release of this information.
Jo Murray, Ketchum
Is there a PHONE NUMBER and/or EMAIL ADDRESS we can contact to lobby for this VERY ineffectual and misleading accounting practice to be rectified??? Don't even know why the Southern Idaho Health District even bothers announcing "new cases in Blaine County" when the ACTUAL number could easily be TEN TIMES OR MORE the number being stated!! -- John (Ketchum)
That information was released at the town hall meeting. There have been 5 cases in the past 14 days. Rumors of 50 or 100 cases floating around town are just like the rest of the rumors this valley loves so much.
Totally agree Jo !! It actually makes any numbers you read to be absolute nonsense. this is a great smokescreen of the actual TRUTH behind positive cases around us.
