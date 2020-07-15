Thank you for the excellent editorial on July 8 (“Add a column”) on the need to know the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Blaine County. It was a shock to me to learn recently that public statistics only count people whose primary residence is in Blaine County.

It is impossible to make informed decisions on community health without also knowing the extent to which our part-time population has been infected. I hope our elected officials and medical community will join the Idaho Mountain Express in pushing for the release of this information.

Jo Murray, Ketchum

