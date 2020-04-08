I think the delay in shutting down construction valley-wide did everybody a disservice. Unless you’re interviewing an ostrich, it is widely known that our construction workers daily come from all over south-central Idaho, from Arco to Mountain Home. They probably aren’t responsible for introducing virus here, but they sure could be responsible for spreading it to their home towns. The decision to label construction as “essential” was short sighted, based solely on economic considerations.
Tom Swenson
Hailey
Just let the locals back to work
well tom you have exactly 2 options right now....get it and get over it/perish...or hide out for a year until the vaccine gets here. a fearful life is not one that is lived.
I love the quiet. 3B is sooo 5B
...are you suggesting ostriches are stupid?? Wait, whaaaat?
