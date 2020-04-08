I think the delay in shutting down construction valley-wide did everybody a disservice. Unless you’re interviewing an ostrich, it is widely known that our construction workers daily come from all over south-central Idaho, from Arco to Mountain Home. They probably aren’t responsible for introducing virus here, but they sure could be responsible for spreading it to their home towns. The decision to label construction as “essential” was short sighted, based solely on economic considerations.

Tom Swenson

Hailey

