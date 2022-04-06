On May 17, the Wood River Fire Protection District (WRFPD) will ask its roughly 1,500 property taxpayers to burden themselves with a $25 million bond to build a $17 million Fire Station. Voters in the WRFPD should vote "no" to this bond.
Why? Because it is time for taxpayers in the South County to demand that their elected politicians do the hard work to consolidate the fire services of Hailey, Bellevue, the Wood River Fire Protection District and Friedman Memorial Airport into a single organization with a single command structure.
The new organization should be tasked with rapidly developing a comprehensive fire protection plan for the South County, including appropriate positioning and budgeting for stations. Only after a comprehensive South County plan is in place should taxpayers be asked for more money.
Eighty-six percent of the calls on WRFPD are for ambulance service. WRFPD provides ambulance to the south valley through an annually renewable contract with the Blaine County Ambulance District (BCAD) (which is paid for by every Blaine County taxpayer). If the WRFPD taxpayers vote yes to the $25 million expenditure, the WRFPD commissioners will soon demand that the BCAD pay their “fair share” of the $25 million even though housing ambulances does not require a $17 million station. This is not fair to people in the entire county who pay equally into the Ambulance District.
Leadership of the North Blaine County Fire District and the city of Sun Valley have figured out how to work together. It is time for the leadership in the South County to do the same.
Vote"no" to the upcoming bond question and ask that the South County consolidate, plan, and then build.
Dr. Keith Sivertson
Dr. Keith Sivertson was Blaine County's emergency services medical director from 2000-2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In