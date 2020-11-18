It has to be said: You can’t claim to be pro-life, but anti-mask. To hold one of those positions as an absolute requires you to modify your stance on the other.
Life is sacred, or it isn’t. The government can tell us what to do with your body, or it can’t. Make up your mind. That, or admit your intellectual and ethical hypocrisy.
George Giroux
Hailey
Pro Abortion and anti Death Penalty....
Simple but so logical. Great statement.
Ok, then can you be pro-choice and pro-mask with that logic?
Pro-choice ... that a woman should have the right to choose. So the answer to your question is yes.
Touche! Well said.
