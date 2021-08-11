Given the seriousness of the drought and possible trajectory of it continuing, we need to decide if we want water coming from the tap, growing food, or watering our lawns. Vast expanses of green are coming to seem inappropriate in the WRV.
We can learn from Arizona and New Mexico about the beauty of dry rock streams and rock gardens. Mexican cliffroses, buckwheat, yarrow, penstemons, lavender, artemisia, coneflower, catmint, agastache, and some salvias are among the more drought-tolerant plants. And we can at least limit the number of delphiniums and other favorite perennials that require more water.
Maureen Draper, Cupertino, Calif. and Hailey, Idaho
