COVID! Crazy, irritating political news still coming out of D.C.
Bluebird! Is there no end? The mayor, City Council et al. are apparently driven to do something with this priceless parcel irrespective of alternatives and the consequences of this poorly conceived nonsense. Alternatives? Publish a request for proposal. Let us take our time and look at alternatives before we make an irreversible decision. Had I known how our local politicians would deal with this property I would never have voted for relocation of the city hall and fire station.
Fool me once. Never again!
Doug Kaiser
Ketchum
