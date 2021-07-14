As we live in the high desert and water is at a premium, and being a long-time resident of Sun Valley, I have recently read about the “extreme” drought in the Idaho Mountain Express and would like to make a suggestion.
I would like to propose that every home is fitted with a recirculation pump.
Average shower head use is 2.1 gallons per minute or 7.9 liters per minute. We could waste 3 gallons of water just waiting for hot water.
In my rented condo, I boil a kettle of water to wash up as the water takes so long to get hot in the sink faucet.
Average households in the U.S. waste 11,461 gallons of water each year waiting for hot water to appear.
A pump would cost $200-$250 and would save gallons of water every year. A timer could be installed to cut electricity bills.
Thank you for your consideration.
Lesley Hambleden, Sun Valley
