For some time now, northbound commuters to our valley have chosen to use Broadford Road instead of state Highway 75 because the traffic north to Hailey on state Highway 75 is backed up and very slow from 7-8 a.m. and later. I counted 200 cars in 15 to 20 minutes on one typical work day. What was once a rural residential road has become an alternate route for those wanting to apparently get to their destinations perhaps a bit earlier on the “Broadford shortcut?”
A left turn to River street gets the traffic next as turning north by the LDS church from Cedar street is difficult. I realize that movement in a vehicle most often trumps sitting still or moving at a snail's pace on state Highway 75, but really folks, an optional solution would be to simply leave earlier and have no traffic whatsoever. I am hopeful, as are many of us living along Broadford Road, that the once quiet rural road that we all know and enjoy can again be just that, and not what it has recently become. Please consider a small time change in your travels and stay on state Highway 75; the Broadford Road residents would be thankful and appreciative for that consideration.
Brad Billger, Hailey
If we only had something like a set of train tracks that ran the full length of the valley , Ha !
Thank you Perry for all your comments related to Ketchum and Valley issues, it is clear that you are a dedicated Ketchum resident keeping well informed of all the issues Ketchum faces now and moving forward. Gwen Raney
Two more outdated county roads: Croy creek and Buttercup. None of these are in or anywhere near Ketchum. (The mayoral campaign is over)
This will continue to get worse. A lot worse. One prominent forecast is for the population of the WRV to double in the next 20 years. Second and 4th Aves in Ketchum are increasingly bypasses to Main St, and that will get worse in 2025 when ITD widens the road to 4 lanes to River St. Ketchum adopted a Master Transportation Plan last March that forecasts multiple intersection failures with no plan to mitigate that. Mtn Rides has not published any plan for how it will get people out of cars and onto its buses. Ketchum leadership calls for increased density and has changed the zoning code to permit ever higher buildings—a 6 story Marriott goes to the P&Z next Tuesday. Ketchum Council adopted a plan to turn 4th St into a pedestrian mall and the trend is to reduce the number of parking spots in the city core. That will put further pressure on traffic and parking into adjacent areas and side streets. There are dozens of projects awaiting P&Z approval in Ketchum. Meanwhile, Sun Valley will commence the development of dozens of condos by Dollar.
Please stop talking and listen for about 5 more years, Perry. You don't know what you don't know, and you're boring us and burning any goodwill you might one day earn.
Thanks for your letter. Ditto for Elkhorn Road as a "by-pass" for Ketchum traffic clog - north and south.
I agree and will add that speeding is no enforced very well either.
