As the only organization in Idaho working to elect pro-conservation candidates to office, Conservation Voters for Idaho’s Board of Directors takes endorsement decisions very seriously. For each consideration, we evaluate past actions, knowledge of key issues, and their effectiveness on our policy priorities. We strive to ensure our endorsements are bipartisan. Conservation values aren’t about red or blue, but about what's right for our land, air and water.
We apply a multi-step review of candidates and vet recommendations through two voting processes, one by our Task Force and another by the full board. While we may not agree with every candidate on every issue, we work to create the political environment to protect the natural environment, which means standing with candidates who have the experience and expertise to advance and protect our conservation policy priorities.
Considering threats of extremism and Idaho’s new legislative districts leading to significant turnover in the Statehouse, it’s critical that we elect candidates with the experience, and influence to effectively navigate the complexities of the Idaho Legislature.
I don’t know how they pick candidates, but I do know, from personal experience, that they don’t bother to talk to them. Their process gives a massive advantage to incumbents. Which makes sense, given their board of directors.
