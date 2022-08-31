Dancing in front of the stage at River Run concerts is a given, not so much at the Pavilion and here are some reasons why concert goers are usually requested not to do so.
The first four rows of dancers allow those seated behind to see only the performers' heads. The man seated in front of me had a prosthetic leg and could stand only for a couple of songs. The man seated next to me had come from Jerome to see his child in the Jerome marching band perform (the song originally involved the USC Marching Band) and could only hear them, and watching butts instead of performers is a turn-off. In addition, the guy who thought he was a "GOAT" (look it up) wasn't dope enough to realize that vaping in the Pavilion is not "dope."
Future concert organizers please take note!
