It is important for everyone to be counted in the 2020 census. If you have a post office box, you will not have a Census ID number. But you can still complete the census questionnaire on the internet. The questionnaire will ask for your 12-digit census number. Under “login” you can click on “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.” Do that and you can then complete the questionnaire.
Also, if you don’t have internet at home you can park outside The Community Library in Ketchum, the Hailey Public Library or the Bellevue Public Library and access their wi-fi to complete your questionnaire. Go to 2020census.gov for English or 2020census.gov/es for Spanish. No password is required to use a library wi-fi. Use your phone, your iPad or laptop.
You can also call the census offices: for English call 1-844-330-2020 and for Spanish call 1-844-468-2020.
Completing the questionnaire is easy, fast, important and safe! Our Blaine response rate to date is less than 18 percent. We can do better!
Wendy Jaquet, Ketchum
The third time I got kicked back to zero for listing my ethnic background, I gave it up as poor design.
Many citizens may participate in the "Illegal Immigrant Offset Program" (I.I.O.P.) by not participating in a Census without a citizenship question.
