I refer your readers to the article in the Nov. 25 issue headlined “Amid Surges in COVID cases, Hailey loosens restrictions” and the language used by members of the Hailey and outside communities.
The article mentions the “heavy blows thrown at mayor and council” in regard to COVID restrictions and mask mandates, language that hearkened back to the atrocities during World War II. To be reminded of those words and phrases during these times of divisiveness is heartbreaking.
Yes, you are entitled to your opinions and civil dialogue is welcomed. But do we have to resort to ugly phrases that refer to the past? I thought that as a community we were better than that. Civility and facts must rule over these kinds of comments.
Warren Benjamin
Ketchum
