There is a gem in Bellevue waiting to be visited by local residents and newcomers to the area. It is the Bellevue Historical Museum!
It contains a treasury of information, exhibits, photographs and family histories of the area’s early days. It is a resource for learning the history of mines and the miners who worked them, including a miner’s cabin. It is a resource for newcomers to learn how this special place developed. There is a jailhouse to visit, an old fire engine and many colorful displays.
Volunteers have been cleaning and sprucing up the exhibits for its opening on Memorial Day. It will then be open from 2-4 p.m. on weekends until Labor Day. Come visit!
Barbara Boyer, Bellevue
