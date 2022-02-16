Ketchum’s hired housing consultants, Agnew Beck, have designed an excellent working plan to build affordable housing in the Valley, one that emphasizes regional collaboration and has a clear “A to Z” strategy. Ketchum hosted a Zoom presentation to all mayors and county commissioners on Feb. 1. (The video is on its website.) This kind of collaborative approach has long been needed! Congratulations, Ketchum!

There are a couple of ways the strategy could be strengthened, however. First, the 30-person interviewee list for research included “employers,” or what we more familiarly call “business owners.” This group, which sustains our community's economic, social, and cultural lifeblood, has been the most hard-hit by scant affordable housing and deserves special attention. How we respond to small business needs is crucial and should receive more emphasis than other groups such as “developers,” whose interests don’t include affordability, or “residents” who may be inconvenienced but not income-deprived by scarce employees.

Second, Agnew Beck's regional outlook seems mostly based on "Ketchum's Tourist Economy," but the Valley's small business world is much broader than that. Although many believe our community depends on tourism (citing 66%-75% of all earnings), no reliable data actually shows that, despite repeated claims. Even Agnew Beck emphasizes much needed housing for those in “educational services, healthcare, social assistance, professional, scientific, and management.” As their report says, “Things are fundamentally broken when licensed professionals and nurses live in cars.” Indeed, it is our middle-class workers and business owners (especially younger ones) who are leaving! Would Agnew Beck's strategy change if we were working toward a year-round broader, deeper, more diverse economy?

Finally, will regional collaboration actually happen? As of now, neither the county nor other cities have included Agnew Beck's plan on their meeting agendas.

Jima Rice

Blaine County

Load comments