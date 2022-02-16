Ketchum’s hired housing consultants, Agnew Beck, have designed an excellent working plan to build affordable housing in the Valley, one that emphasizes regional collaboration and has a clear “A to Z” strategy. Ketchum hosted a Zoom presentation to all mayors and county commissioners on Feb. 1. (The video is on its website.) This kind of collaborative approach has long been needed! Congratulations, Ketchum!
There are a couple of ways the strategy could be strengthened, however. First, the 30-person interviewee list for research included “employers,” or what we more familiarly call “business owners.” This group, which sustains our community's economic, social, and cultural lifeblood, has been the most hard-hit by scant affordable housing and deserves special attention. How we respond to small business needs is crucial and should receive more emphasis than other groups such as “developers,” whose interests don’t include affordability, or “residents” who may be inconvenienced but not income-deprived by scarce employees.
Second, Agnew Beck's regional outlook seems mostly based on "Ketchum's Tourist Economy," but the Valley's small business world is much broader than that. Although many believe our community depends on tourism (citing 66%-75% of all earnings), no reliable data actually shows that, despite repeated claims. Even Agnew Beck emphasizes much needed housing for those in “educational services, healthcare, social assistance, professional, scientific, and management.” As their report says, “Things are fundamentally broken when licensed professionals and nurses live in cars.” Indeed, it is our middle-class workers and business owners (especially younger ones) who are leaving! Would Agnew Beck's strategy change if we were working toward a year-round broader, deeper, more diverse economy?
Finally, will regional collaboration actually happen? As of now, neither the county nor other cities have included Agnew Beck's plan on their meeting agendas.
Jima Rice
Blaine County
We do desperately need regional collaboration and action on housing for our workers at various income levels. I have advocated for a County Housing Department, that is accountable, visable and puts housing on an equal level to public health, public safety and publc works. This would give us a "control tower" approach, so that all actions on housing are known, catalogued and moved forward with a timetable. We can taylor our ideas and programs to other mountain towns, such as Aspen and Vail, who are ahead of our community in providing workforce/affordable housing. In addition, if this community can raise millions to preserve space, provide performing arts, build a first class animal shelter, provide for those struggling with other basic needs, then where is the visible campaign (Spur Foundation has a communnity housing fund) for housing?
