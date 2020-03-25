I am astounded by the hesitancy of our local and state leaders not to immediately close Blaine County to anyone coming in from other areas who does not have a primary residence here. Each day people come in by plane and car from San Francisco, Seattle and other outlying states. Action needs to be swift and immediate and it must be enforced. At this point, we should not become a haven for visitors or second home owners. Our health care system will soon be taxed beyond what it is capable of if the number of ill people in our county grows exponentially as predicted.
The critical message is to stay in place and socially isolate to the best of your ability. The government needs to act aggressively and quickly.
Nancy Grant, Hailey
