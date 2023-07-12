Climate change editorial is way off base
The Express Editorial Board’s assertion that ”dropping 15% of total emissions would be huge in terms of climate change” is an outright fabrication. (“The new giant leap for mankind,” published July 7.)
It’s well known that given the half life of carbon dioxide and the fact that China and India are building coal fired plants at warp speed, we could be 100% carbon free tomorrow and that would have zero effect on climate change.
Couldn't they be both? You are talking the IME Editorial Board after all.
