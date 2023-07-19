Hats off to the editorial board of the Express for its timely opinion piece on the overheated planet in the July 7 paper.
I read two excellent books on this crucial issue that I would like to bring to the attention of Blaine County readers. The first is “The Uninhabitable Earth, Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells. The New York Times calls it “a meticulously documented, white-knuckled tour through the cascading catastrophes that will engulf our warming planet.” The Economist calls it “riveting.” Some readers will find Mr. Wallace-Wells’ outline of possible futures alarmist. He is, indeed, alarmed. You should be, too.
The second book is “The End of Ice” by Dahr Jamail. The author offers a firsthand chronicle of the stark reality of our situation and the urgent necessity of caring for this fragile planet Earth while we still can.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In