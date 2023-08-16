The Aug. 9 Mountain Express detailed the city of Sun Valley's controversial $2.3 million dollar purchase of the Ellsworth Inn located in Hailey. Council member Keith Saks reiterated his opposition on ethical grounds, lack of due process, and no Sun Valley taxpayer input. Even more important, he cited the blatant conflict of interest in allowing and approving council member Michelle Griffith's organization, ARCH, to bid on the renovation and development of Ellsworth.
While no financial data has been disclosed, in all probability, Griffith's proposed project will cost millions of dollars on top of the city's $2.3 million dollar purchase price. This potential additional cost, possibly to Sun Valley taxpayers or others, with no citizen input, is not the only troubling issue on this purchase. Even more concerning is the complete failure of the city, under Mayor Peter Hendricks' leadership, to follow Idaho and city of Sun Valley conflict of interest rules. Elected officials are required by law to specifically identify and disclose a conflict. Griffith never identified her ARCH conflict.
Sadly, some elected Sun Valley leaders continue to be challenged by the importance of ethics, transparency, due process and compliance with conflict of interest regulations.
