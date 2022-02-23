After reading the Feb. 11 paper and reading how many people were in dismay and disagreement over the decision to rescind Ketchum's mask mandate, I wasn't going to send this letter. I thought that maybe enough had been said. However, I became so exasperated I decided to send it.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton has it right! She is correct, and good for you for standing up even though alone and state, "Listen to the health experts."
Why couldn't the city wait until after the ski season to lift the mask ordinance? Presidents' Weekend and Spring Break haven't happened yet. Sun Valley has the best skiing compared to many of the surrounding states, let alone Colorado. We are going to be slammed! We have way more out of state skiers than last year and with these skiers and with the additional holidays there will be more outbreaks of the virus.
Vaccines can help lessen the severity but masks greatly lessens the chance of getting the virus. It is an inconvenience but that is all it is. Our hospital is not in great shape and for the City Council and mayor not to support the hospital is shameful and shame on the people who call or write letters with abusive language. That is pretty pathetic.
Instead of Mayor Bradshaw continuing with his placating statements, I believe he, as well as the Council, should be a stronger body, support the medical community and the people of Ketchum by bringing the mask mandate back.
Susan Neaman
Ketchum
