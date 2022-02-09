As the Winter Olympics begin in Beijing, I want to congratulate all of our U.S. athletes on the remarkable skill and hard work it has taken to reach this point in your athletic careers. I look forward to cheering you on and celebrating your accomplishments over the next several weeks.
However, this year’s Olympics are being hosted in a high-risk and politically dangerous environment. We must remember that behind the beauty we see on TV, Beijing is home to a government with harsh and repressive goals.
China is a totalitarian state. The Chinese government, ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, undermines basic human rights, like freedoms of expression, religion, assembly, speech and individual privacy.
During the 27 days of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, I will be highlighting 27 individuals who have been unjustly kidnapped, detained or killed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Their stories are a reminder that the protection and promotion of human rights are foundational to an enduring democracy, and they highlight the strength of the Chinese people attempting to resist Chinese Communist Party rule. We must always push back against those who wish to erase them.
Sen. Jim Risch
R-Idaho
