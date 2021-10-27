Please vote for Dan Turner to continue his good work on our school board. Dan is very measured and not extreme in either direction. He weighs information carefully and works well with his fellow board members. There is no drama from Dan. School boards need to make the right decisions for the best for our kids. Dan knows how to listen and weigh facts against fiction. We need no extremism on the school board. Dan is grounded and fair. He has served this valley well in many capacities. Let him continue his good work on our school board. Check the box for Dan Turner.
Mike and Anita McCann, Ketchum
