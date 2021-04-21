This Earth Day, we reflect on all the amazing strides the Wood River Valley has taken on behalf of the environment. Local groups like the Sun Valley Institute, Wood River Land Trust, Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, Conservation Voters for Idaho, Environmental Resource Center, Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club and Idaho Conservation League are protecting our public lands, building climate resilience, addressing sustainability and tackling climate change.
Perhaps most significantly this past year, Blaine County, Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue passed joint clean energy resolutions with concrete steps forward. Their goals of clean electricity by 2035 and clean energy by 2045 are ambitious, yet realistic and achievable. Those resolutions passed because dedicated elected officials and local advocates alike have recognized that while climate change is a universal problem, it requires local leadership and action.
As board members of Conservation Voters for Idaho and the League of Conservation Voters, we have been proud to support these locally led initiatives and look forward to what we can achieve together in future years. We are also thankful for the continued leadership of our local elected officials in dealing with the ongoing challenges of both COVID-19 and climate change.
These accomplishments demonstrate the importance of ensuring your friends, family and neighbors are registered to vote and willing to contact their local elected representatives to encourage continued leadership on climate action. Climate change is a pressing problem, and the Wood River Valley is demonstrating that it can be addressed at a local level.
Elaine French, League of Conservation Voters board member, Ketchum
Molly Page, Conservation Voters for Idaho board member, Hailey
