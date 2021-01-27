I watched events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with disbelief, disgust and shame. First, let’s be clear: There was no widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election. I was an election official on Election Day. I can assure everyone that our election, conducted by ordinary and honest citizens, was conducted lawfully. Please put aside the notion that our presidential election was either fraudulent or stolen. It was conducted fairly and lawfully, reflecting the will of the majority who voted.
Having served in the Army for 30 years, as I watched the violence, it struck me that most of the rioters must never have served in the military nor taken the same oath to the Constitution that I took during my career. An ever-smaller percentage of Americans serve in the military and take the oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” and that’s OK. However, I’m sure most citizens have recited the Pledge of Allegiance: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands. …” Same thing.
Oaths/pledges are not to any person or party. They are to the nation. Fifty years ago, I went to Vietnam as a young lieutenant. I deployed under orders from a commander in chief whom I neither voted for nor agreed with on most policies. However, never for a moment did I consider not following my oath and my sworn obligation to “well and faithfully discharge the duties of my office.” That Wednesday was a tragic example of what happens when leaders forget that they have pledged the same oath. Sadly, citizens who listened to the unsubstantiated lies and inflammatory words of these elected leaders and desecrated our Capitol also forgot the words they spoke pledging their allegiance to the republic.
I pray we never again witness such a spectacle.
Michael Shane
Hailey
