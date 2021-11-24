I found Tony Evans' article "Moving Into Blaine County" in your Nov. 10 Economic Almanac alarming--especially how many restaurants have closed or are on the brink of closing (13). One thing it did not mention, however, is that our hospital here has only 25 beds, which given how many retirees, especially, have moved here is very troubling. The hospital serves not only Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, but also Carey, Picabo and sometimes Shoshone. Doesn't seem like a lot of the people who've moved here have given any thought that a lot of the infrastructure in this valley simply cannot support such a large population increase.
That chart on Page 6 of the Almanac showing the staggeringly large number of Blaine County driver's licenses that have been issued for recently relocated valley residents--and how many people and from what states these new residents have come from--is easily one of the scariest things I've read this year!
John Pluntze, Ketchum
2 things that I neglected to mention in my letter is both our increasingly VERY strained WATER and POWER supplies. We've been in a drought situation for a number of years now -- even before this alarming population surge happened. Plus, we had a 27-hour+ power outage -- what? -- 9 years ago ... again, longggggg before our Valley's population increased by leaps and bounds. Very few people here seem to be giving any real thought to just how strained ALREADY our Hospital resources, Power Grid and Water Supply are. I was in the hospital recently and 23 of the 25 beds were ALREADY occupied -- despite the fact that we're not even in the high season yet!! And don't foolishly and arrogantly assume that Twin Falls and/or Boise will necessarily take Blaine County patients because more than once they have refused to do so because they had so many patients in their own back yard. VERY strained Power, Water and Hospital Resources need to be at the forefront of EVERYONE'S thinking here -- and not how "red hot" the real estate market is!!
--John Pluntze (Ketchum)
lovesbiking2001@yahoo.com
Those hospital beds also serve adjacent counties when their hospitals are filled. You might not have noticed that kids at Hemingway are going to school in trailers. I have not heard of any plan to change that. increased density is the stated goal of the City of Ketchums leadership. There is no infrastructure plan for Blaine County.
Excellent point; the SCHOOLS are definitely strained to the breaking point, also, Perry -- ANOTHER down side to the population surge few people have thought about.
