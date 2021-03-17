I think the city having a campground is a fine and wonderful idea—in the city of Hailey and not in the county.
Croy Creek Canyon is the windiest canyon in the Wood River Valley. The wind blows to the east in the morning and is a strong headwind from the west all afternoon headed to Hailey. Wind is full of oxygen and pushes a small fire into a massive fire in an incredibly short span of time. We have had two fires in the past couple of years in the Croy Creek drainage: one caused by fireworks and the second from a permitted yard rubbish fire that was tended with a hose and when the wind picked up jumped the 20-foot wetted area around the fire and nearly took out several surrounding homes. This response required aerial firefighting and a multiple-department response. There was a near incident involving a group of teens who were shooting bottle rockets through my neighbor’s trees last summer on the bottom of Croesus Creek.
Have you consulted your fire officials?
Fire is here to stay and we do not need to be encouraging the nature of fire. The conflagrations in California and Oregon last summer drove entire communities from their homes, killed people, pets and livestock and destroyed homes, businesses and entire communities. A fire in Croy Canyon would endanger all the homes in the canyon, the mountain bike trails, Carbonate trails, Lions Park and the community of the west end of Hailey. The city of Hailey’s liability and its intelligence are on display here. Do the smart thing and locate this project in the city, in a safe and responsible location. How about in McKercher Park?
Dana Orzel
Blaine County
So because the wind blows from the west to east there shouldn’t be a campground? That’s ridiculous .
