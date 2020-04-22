Work is work—if you start construction and landscaping and they have “new rules,” standards and regulations, so can any other business. I own a hair salon. Yes, I can let one customer in at a time, both of us in mask. They leave, I sanitize, next.
This is a new world we are living in and the town hall online meeting says the virus could start back up in the fall. So if you are going to allow any business to open with new restrictions, I believe that should go for every business, or the natives will get restless. Just my thoughts.
Cindy Hinojosa, Ketchum
