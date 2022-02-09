The Hailey area experienced two recent power outages that lasted for at least an hour: one a couple of days before Christmas and the other on Jan. 4 that affected Friedman Airport and downtown Hailey.
Idaho Power’s Outage website said “being investigated” for both outages. I don’t remember seeing any report on these outages in the Mountain Express that explained their actual cause and impact.
California’s Pacific Gas and Electric has been specifically blamed for the hellacious fire that wiped out Paradise, California; and a 2019 report found that PG&E’s power lines have been linked to 1,500 fires in the previous six years. The utility pleaded guilty in 2019 to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 Camp Fire. PG&E plans to bury 10,000 miles of power lines in an effort to prevent future sparks.
Xcel Energy reportedly spent $597 million to mitigate fire risks prior to the historic Marshall Fire in Colorado. Xcel reported that in 2020 its power and transmission lines sparked 647 fires in Colorado.
An easy internet search shows 4,000 wildfires caused by power lines in Texas, and thousands more in Washington and other wildfire-prone states.
Isn’t now the time for the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to “suggest” Idaho Power act responsibly and spend a little more money to underground its power lines and save money in the long run, as well as lives, homes and our beautiful Idaho Rocky Mountains scenic corridor?
Sunny Grant
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, it is time, and well worth the expense. The California disaster will influence Idaho Power to cut power more frequently in the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In