Ned Burns has done an outstanding job in his first term as the mayor of Bellevue and I believe that he will continue to do so in a second term. He welcomes citizen involvement and is compassionate about retaining the great qualities of the city. He also realizes that growth is inevitable and essential, but must be done thoughtfully and with community engagement. He appears to work well with City Council members and staff and has shown great leadership through the pandemic.
Help re-elect Bellevue’s mayor, Ned Burns!
John Kurtz, Bellevue
I agree. Mayor Ned has worked hard and thoughtfully for his community - and in difficult times for all.
