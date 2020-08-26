he last Hailey Urban Renewal Agency meeting about the Woodside Industrial Park “looking like a pig’s breakfast” and “would be nice to have sidewalks” shows her lack of understanding about the needs of light industrial business. Her comments are overly harsh—it is an industrial park, not a garden of contemplation. While Airport West may look nicer, businesses in Woodside are not wasting water irrigating, not wasting money on common area maintenance fees for landscaping upkeep and not using lawn care chemicals that may pollute.
Not only do we not need sidewalks, we do not want sidewalks. Sidewalks would be a huge waste of money and would hinder the work of forklifts, waste collection and snow removal. Burke’s intention to make it an “attractive place” to “draw more businesses to the area” is confusing, as the industrial park is almost completely built out and all the buildings are occupied.
The biggest detriment to new business coming to Hailey remains the poor attitude of City Hall toward businesses. After building a shop in Woodside in 2010, I told the City Council, “I would rather take a beating than build in Hailey again.” The combination of excessive development impact fees, city staff adding unnecessary expenses, and hassles with temporary storage of dirt and parking equipment while building has soured me from ever building in Hailey again. Commercial developments generate more revenue than it takes to service them. If you really want to attract new businesses to Hailey, remove the development impact fees.
If you want to improve the Woodside Industrial Park, please add more storm drains and repave the street. Before a lot of money is wasted on unnecessary projects, please get input from the businesses there.
Bob Wiederrick
Hailey
Unfortunately 3/4 of the Council can’t buy a clue on anything and the 4th is maybe 50/50...
The explanation at the time, (Hailey Community Development), was to use the development fees paid for sidewalks at Carbonate View Subdivision for the extension of the planned path down Elm Street to provide safety for the kids on their way to school. The road off the river bench, at Elm and River, is an ice flow in the winter. It is a bad accident waiting to happen. As time goes by the plans and good intentions (and money) seem to have ....withdrawn. Why is that? The need is evident.
