I have probably poured your beer, served your dinner, trimmed your trees, aerated your lawn, taught your kid to fish or, at the very least, held the door open for you at the post office. I am the Ketchum working class. For 12 years, I have sweat and bled to gain a foothold in this remarkable place that I am now privileged to call home. The first few years were immensely difficult on account of the expense, but I had a fighting chance, as housing was abundant.
Today, Ketchum’s entry-level, working adults are not graced with such opportunity. While their presence and efforts are indispensable to our community—immediately and progressively—the sudden lack of housing is spurring their exodus. Your favorite local restaurant might be forced to close on account of it.
We have to give them a chance; we have to give them a roof. We have to give them Bluebird Village.
If we choose to forgo this project, we choose inaction—again. Inaction is no longer a viable option. We have abruptly reached a critical point in this very real, very consequential housing crisis. We face a simple choice:
Build the Bluebird, salvage what we can of the local workforce, apply what we learn to the next plan and advance as a more enlightened community.
Or we can keep squabbling over distant hypotheticals in the supposed pursuit of a “perfect” solution until Ketchum is a dysfunctional ruin of its former, vibrant self.
The right choice is splendidly clear.
No proposal will escape the extreme scrutiny of a few citizens subject to some speculative inconveniences on account of its implementation. Remarkably, with this project, we have a timely opportunity that asks so little sacrifice of us as a community. Improve Ketchum. Build the Bluebird.
Brett Wilson, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Seems like I will be preaching to the choir and asking "Can I get an Amen?" but if Bluebird goes down, we go back to BEFORE square one. And that's what the obstructionists are really all about. Don't want to be ostracized so pretend to want worker housing till it comes within a few hundred feet of their castles. Pulling up the moat is not sufficient; they want to eliminate the 'worker complainers' who only want a half-decent place to live.
Well said!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In