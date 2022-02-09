Boise State University has been conducting an annual policy survey of Idahoans for seven years now. The data is gathered in a rigorous manner across the state and provides invaluable information for lawmakers as we consider policy choices.
The survey includes findings in multiple categories:
Taxes & Budget
- Growth, Housing and Transportation
- COVID-19
- Education & Child Care
- Environment
- Law Enforcement & Political Engagement
Education remains Idahoans' top priority for the legislature, with over 60% strongly supporting full-day kindergarten. Jobs and the economy ranked second, while healthcare ranked third. Housing has moved up to the fourth highest priority.
More Idahoans believe the state is headed in the right direction (46%) than on the wrong track (41%). However, the gap between these two opinions has continued to close, shrinking from 30 points in 2019 to only five points this year.
Idahoans feel that the local governments closest to them—cities (27%) and counties (24%)—are most responsive, followed by the state (20%). Few respondents (7%) feel the national (federal) government responds to their needs. About 12% of Idahoans feel no level of government is responsive, while 4% feel all are equally responsive.
Sen. Michelle Stennett
D-Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In