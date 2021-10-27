I would like to encourage all Ketchum voters to vote to re-elect Amanda Breen to the Ketchum City Council. Amanda has worked tirelessly for our community for the last four years, and I know she will do a great job during her next term. She is an advocate for affordable housing, community health, climate health, balanced growth of our community, and careful spending of our tax dollars. She is one of the smartest people I know, and she really thinks about the issues and listens to all opinions before she takes her stance. Being on the City Council is a thankless job, and she has always done her best to do what is right for our communities’ future. Please join me in voting for her on Nov.2.
Angela Hansen, Ketchum
