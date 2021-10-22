Although I am not a Ketchum voter, I am writing in support of the re-election of Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton for the Ketchum City Council. I have worked with both councilmembers in various projects in the county and have found them to be thoughtful, good listeners and committed to Ketchum.
Both Amanda and Courtney have served as President of the Council which requires that they step forward and provide additional leadership. They have been steady and approachable.
Amanda and Courtney represent important Ketchum constituencies: Amanda and her husband David are raising a young child and Courtney relates well to our younger residents. Both are driving solutions for workforce housing.
Absentee and in person voting opens Monday, Oct. 18. Your vote will count!
Wendy Jaquet, Blaine County
