"The Hound of the Baskervilles" is a great show; don’t miss the opportunity to be thoroughly entertained by an outstanding production from The Liberty Theatre Company.
The play, directed by the incomparable Neil Brookshire, is funny, smart and well done. One problem: the audience is way too small. If people want to save the Liberty Theatre—and one look at that block of Hailey’s Main Street shows our community should be vested in saving the building—then we need to support the company by attending their productions. I would understand if the productions were not up to par, but that’s not the case, particularly for this show, which runs through Sept. 4. Yes, it would be better if the play were actually at the Liberty, but the Community Campus has a fine theater and the production is excellent. You will not be disappointed as you find yourself laughing out loud.
Jim Laski and family
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In