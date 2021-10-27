I hope you’ll agree that Ketchum needs a new Mayor. Bradshaw’s goals for the city - density, height, and traffic – will further dilute Ketchum’s already threatened character and harm our vital commercial core. Bradshaw is smooth, friendly, pleasant. He is also autocratic and lacks transparency, which is how he has accomplished his goals. Examples: (1) Improper early emails with Marriott Hotel developers promising to assist their project before it was even on the docket. (2) Incorrect statements that Ketchum’s Comp Plan calls for a hotel on the Marriott site. In fact, it is the “least preferred option.” (3) Insults to audiences that disagree with him, such as “You don’t understand the science.” (4) Refusing to mask for City Council meetings, despite Councilors’ requests, risking his colleagues’ health. (5) Pride in his KCDC leadership which (see Charity Navigator) has no programs and spends 47% of its $200,000 budget on administration. (6) Using the KCDC to lease the Bluebird site to a private developer for $1 per year, rather than selling it and using the income to build better-located workforce housing on empty city-owned sites.
Perry Boyle is not well-known in the community but, to his credit, he has plunged into the fray now that he’s a resident. He has regularly attended and spoken at City Council meetings to prepare for City service. He has proposed in news ads, interviews, and public meetings more immediate solutions to affordable housing than Bradshaw has ever mentioned. Bradshaw is now copying Boyle’s ideas to gain public favor. Boyle treats people as equals, not subordinates. He believes in open, transparent dealing based on facts. He has ideas for strengthening the commercial core, unlike Bradshaw who has ignored it for years. Please Vote Boyle.
Jima Rice, Ketchum
