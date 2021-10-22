As a longtime community member, I have served on the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission in the early 2000s and now serve on Ketchum’s Urban Renewal Agency. I have seen Ketchum’s mayors come and go. I feel that I am in a good position to make a recommendation about Ketchum’s leadership and I urge you to vote for Neil Bradshaw. Neil has a strong track record of getting things done and he needs a second term to continue moving the city forward.
The list of accomplishments are significant: a new fire station and city hall, a proposal for 51 units of affordable rentals for the workers we need for our businesses, a fundraising effort for the Warm Springs Preserve, energy and water conservation, and frequent newsletters and open houses to engage the public. I also appreciate the fact that the Mayor and City Council are working so well together as a team to address all of the challenges the City faces in this time of rapid growth and development.
Neil Bradshaw is a proven leader for Ketchum. Please vote Bradshaw on Nov. 2, 2021, to keep the city moving forward.
Susan Scovell, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In